Fire in Navi Mumbai’s Panje wetlands to chase away migratory birds, allege environmentalists

Following a fire at Panje wetlands on Thursday, environmentalists have alleged that the fire to the dry grass was man made apparently to chase away the migratory birds to suit the vested interests of those trying to convert the biodiversity into a concrete jungle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan lodged a fresh complaint with CM Uddhav Thackeray and have also drawn the attention of the High Court-appointed Mangrove Protection and Conservation Committee to the fire incident.

“These nonstop attempts to sabotage the wetlands are alarming,” said Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

The wetlands continue to be starved of tidal water flow as the water inlets to the 289ha area continue to be blocked. This, despite the Raigad Collector stating in his affidavit to the National Green Tribunal that the choke points at Panje wetlands have been removed.

Earlier, two miscreants had set crackers on fire, making the birds fly helter-skelter.

As many as 50 species of birds visit the wetlands during the migratory season from October to May, and they move to other suitable areas during the monsoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raigad district collector, Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, messaged NatConnect quoting his team that what was stated in the affidavit to National Greens Tribunal was correct. Kumar said he presented the GPS photographs, which the collector asked his team to crosscheck.