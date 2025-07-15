FIR registered after BSE receives hoax bomb threat over email

MUMBAI: A first information report (FIR) was registered on Monday by the MRA Marg police for bomb threats received by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) over email. FILE PHOTO: Men walk past a screen displaying market results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India (REUTERS)

Police said the FIR was registered after the BSE informed them about an email that claimed four bombs were planted in its building in south Mumbai. A search was carried out on the premises for the explosives and did not yield anything suspicious.

Police said the hoax email, which claimed the bombs would go off on Monday afternoon, was sent on Sunday but was spotted by the BSE official concerned only on Monday morning when they logged in.

The FIR was filed based on the complaint given by an assistant manager at the BSE. “The exchange has received similar e-mails from two e-mails ids, stating that the senders had planted 4 RDX-laden improvised explosive devices in the BSE building and it would soon be blown up,” said a police officer.

Police said a case under sections 353 (statements conducive to public mischief) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, has been registered and efforts were being made to identify the sender.