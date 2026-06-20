FIRs against 53 illegal schools, all in slums

Mumbai: Fifty-three schools across the city, all of them based in slum settlements, have been booked for operating without government authorisation, based on complaints from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). All 53 schools were among 164 schools declared illegal by the BMC and asked to shut down in February this year, and first information reports (FIRs) were registered against them after they failed to abide by directions, said Nisar Khan, deputy education officer of the BMC’s private school section.

Picture for representation

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“Students enrolled in the 53 schools would be admitted to other schools as per their age, without any school leaving certificate, as certificates issued by illegal schools have no legal value,” Khan said.

Among the 53 schools, 39 are based in Mankhurd and Govandi, while 14 others are based in Malwani. More FIRs are likely to be lodged against schools in other parts of the city which continue to function despite being declared illegal, officials said.

As per government rules, local bodies are required to identify unauthorised schools in their jurisdiction every year, and civic officials are allowed to file police complaints under the Right to Education (RTE) Act against errant schools.

In February, the BMC declared 164 schools across the city illegal and issued closure notices to them. The 164 schools cumulatively cater to around 40,000 students whereas schools declared illegal in Govandi alone cater to 2,000 students.

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{{^usCountry}} FIRs were subsequently registered against 53 of the schools under sections 223, 3(5), 318(4), 336(2), and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to disobedience of lawful orders, acts committed by persons with common intention, cheating, and forgery-related offences involving the creation or use of false documents and records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FIRs were subsequently registered against 53 of the schools under sections 223, 3(5), 318(4), 336(2), and 336(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, pertaining to disobedience of lawful orders, acts committed by persons with common intention, cheating, and forgery-related offences involving the creation or use of false documents and records. {{/usCountry}}

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In light of the registration of FIRs against 53 schools, the education department has instructed principals of BMC-run schools to reach out to affected students and encourage admissions. English, Hindi and Urdu-medium civic schools have been asked to support the enrolment drive, officials said.

Deputy municipal commissioner (education) Prachi Jambhekar said a new building at the BMC-run school in Shivajinagar was ready and would be opened next week.

“With the new building becoming operational, we will be able to cater to a number of students from illegal schools,” Jambhekar said.

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She also appealed to principals of BMC schools to visit the parents of affected students and appeal to them to enrol their children in civic schools.

Representatives of slum-based schools, including some schools which have been booked, said the action initiated by the BMC was unfair as they had repeatedly approached the government seeking regularisation.

“We cater to students from poor families and provide English-medium education. Our school has not received government approval mainly because we do not have the required infrastructure such as 500-square feet classrooms and a dedicated sports ground, which are impractical in the slums,” said the principal of one of the 53 schools which have been booked. The action initiated by the BMC was unfair, the principal added.

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Shabana Khan, a representative of the Slum Private School Management Association, said the group had held several meetings with education officials and ministers, and school education minister Dada Bhuse assured that during the monsoon session of the state legislature, a committee would be formed to study the problems faced by slum-based private schools and recommend relaxation in norms.

“Every year, the BMC publishes a list of illegal schools and allows us to submit our representation. But this year, FIRs are being filed. We believe this is unfair and we are ready to fight a legal battle,” Khan said.

Social activist Dr Yogesh Bhalerao said the burden of action on unauthorised schools should not fall on students.

“Parents often do not know whether a school is legal or illegal. The children are not at fault. The BMC should ensure that students do not suffer because of this situation,” he said.