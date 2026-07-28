NAGPUR: A case of suspected food poisoning at government-run tribal residential schools in Maharashtra’s Melghat region on Saturday sent over 100 students to hospital, triggering a police case against a Pune-based food supplier, suspension of school officials, and an immediate review of the state’s Central Kitchen Scheme for ashram schools. The affected students are from government ashram schools at Titamba, Bijudhawadi and Sawalikhedi in Dharni tehsil of Amravati district.

FIRs registered in Melghat ashram over food-poisoning case of 100 tribal students

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The students reportedly developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea after having dinner at their hostels. The first incident was reported from Titamba Ashram School, from where students were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Dharni. Within hours, another 20 to 25 students from Bijudhawadi Ashram School were admitted to the same hospital. Officials later confirmed that most had been discharged, with 32 remaining under observation but stable.

The incident has put the spotlight on the Central Kitchen at Tembhli village, operated by the Pune-based Adhik Resort Private Limited, which began supplying meals to seven government ashram schools from July 15. Tribal residents expressed outrage at the lapses in food safety, pointing out that such a serious incident occurred within days of the facility becoming operational.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking serious note of the incident, tribal development minister Dr Ashok Uike visited the Dharni hospital and the Titamba ashram school. Declaring that there would be “zero tolerance” towards negligence involving children’s health, he directed officials to immediately stop food from the Central Kitchen, announced the registration of a criminal case against the food supplier and announced that the system would remain suspended pending a comprehensive review. “The health and safety of tribal students cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking serious note of the incident, tribal development minister Dr Ashok Uike visited the Dharni hospital and the Titamba ashram school. Declaring that there would be “zero tolerance” towards negligence involving children’s health, he directed officials to immediately stop food from the Central Kitchen, announced the registration of a criminal case against the food supplier and announced that the system would remain suspended pending a comprehensive review. “The health and safety of tribal students cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the incident, Siddharth Shukla, the project officer (tribal development) of Dharni, suspended Titamba ashram school superintendent Sandeep Gode and headmaster of Titamba ashram school M P Bhagwat.

The police have registered an FIR against six persons, including Central Kitchen owner Vijay Sadashiv Bothre, company representative Sachin Kisan Satpute, and cook Sandeep Singh and his three associates. The police said a detailed investigation was underway.

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The incident has also raised questions of quality control in the Central Kitchen project, particularly as it came barely two weeks after its launch and just days after women and child development minister Aditi Tatkare visited Amravati district on July 25-26 to review welfare programmes.