First in India: JNPA to provide shore power supply to docked ships to curb pollution

Navi Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind project in the country, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai has planned to provide shore power supply (SPS) by 2030 to vessels that dock at its terminals. The ₹100-crore pilot project will eliminate the use of diesel used by the vessels in order to curb pollution. HT Image

The shore power supply is the process of providing electricity from the shore to a ship while it’s docked. This allows the ship’s main and auxiliary engines to be turned off, reducing air emissions and fuel costs for the ship owner. Shore power is also a quieter, more environmentally friendly way to moor ships.

As of 2020, only about 20 ports worldwide have shore power facilities, including Germany, Sweden, Finland, the United States, and other nations. Many ports have signed declarations to deploy shore power by 2028, including ports in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between JNPA and Gateway Terminals India (GTI), a joint venture between APM Terminals and Container Corporation of India Ltd., was signed last week in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. The MoU is to award tenders for the operation and maintenance of SPS facilities to be installed by JNPA at the Wharf area of GTI in line with the Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines – 2023.

Once the pilot project is successfully implemented and after gaining insights into the technical aspects, the facility will be extended to other terminals. JNPA is already utilising SPS for its tugs when they remain at berth. SPS at all JNPA terminals will require around 45 MVA power and is expected to cost around ₹600 crore.

“Under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Harit Sagar initiative, part of the Green Port Initiative of the Government of India, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has set a target to implement SPS for ships visiting ports. This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions from ships during their stay at the port,” said Unmesh Sharad Wagh, chairman, of JNPA.

“Hence, JNPA has conducted a feasibility study for SPS installation. As JNPA operates as a landlord port, SPS installation will be carried out at the private terminals.”

The study indicates that a significant capital expenditure (capex) is required to install SPS across all terminals since few vessels are currently equipped to accept SPS onboard. “Initially, shore power will be provided from the national grid. Once a stable power demand is established, the port may purchase green energy through open access for SPS purposes. The port may also explore the possibility of a separate tariff category with reduced rates for SPS through the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC),” said Wagh.