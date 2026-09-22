Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the first notification related to drought mitigation will be issued in three days.

First notification on drought mitigation in three days, Maharashtra govt to seek Central aid: Fadnavis

He said financial assistance will be sought from the Centre even as the state government will start extending aid to farmers.

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"Just declaring drought is not enough. We need to ensure that measures related to drought mitigation . The first notification will be issued in three days," the Chief Minister told reporters after chairing a cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

Several parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathwada and Vidarbha, are witnessing drought- like conditions due to weak monsoon.

The Opposition has demanded that the government declare drought immediately and extend relief measures.

Fadnavis reiterated that the state government would not wait for financial assistance from the Centre to provide relief to farmers facing distress due to inadequate rainfall, and a proposal seeking Central assistance would be prepared separately as per NDRF rules.

He said ministers and MLAs would visit affected areas to assess the situation and interact with farmers.

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{{^usCountry}} "The state has already initiated relief measures, while the formal process for seeking the Centre's assistance would continue simultaneously," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The state has already initiated relief measures, while the formal process for seeking the Centre's assistance would continue simultaneously," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Fadnavis said that during drought or excessive rainfall, Central assistance often comes late because a process must be followed.

"That process has been laid down under a law passed by Parliament, and certain timelines have been prescribed. We will complete all the legal requirements and send the proposal, but we will not wait for that assistance. Whatever help we have to provide, we will continue to provide it," Fadnavis added.

He said ministers and MLAs will interact with farmers who can raise grievances and express their views.

"We will seek a package from the Centre and financial assistance. We will separately start preparing a proposal," he added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.