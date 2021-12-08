Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / First Omicron patient discharged on birthday
mumbai news

First Omicron patient discharged on birthday

33-year-old unvaccinated Dombivali man was the first to test positive for Omicron variant in the state
The first man to test positive for Omicron was discharged after his test results came back negative. (Vijay Bate)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:58 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar

Kalyan The 33-year-old unvaccinated Dombivali man, who was the first to test positive for Omicron variant in the state, was discharged from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation-run Covid Care Centre on Wednesday. Since his test results came back negative, the authorities decided to discharge him on Wednesday, which was incidentally his birthday as well.

“It was his birthday on the day of his discharge. He can be with his family on this day,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC. Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC said that he will be in home isolation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP