First session of JEE Mains exam moderately difficult: Students

The first of the four cycles of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains was conducted across the country, on Wednesday. Most students found exams, in both sessions, moderately difficult. Close to 6.6 lakh students had registered for this first cycle of JEE Mains this year.

“Questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 (CBSE syllabus), however, more weightage was given to Class 12 chapters of mathematics and chemistry. Students found the physics section easier as compared to maths and chemistry in the afternoon session,” said Ramesh Batlish, an expert from a coaching centre.

Earlier this year, the Union government decided to conduct JEE Mains in four cycles, between February and May. The decision was taken to ensure that students do not miss out on the entrance exam if the date clashed with other competitive exams.

With rising cases of Covid-19 across several cities at present, the National Testing Agency (NTA) ensured strict social distancing norms and all students were called to the exam centres before time, to avoid crowding.

“Most of us managed to complete the exam before the given time limit as many found the papers very easy. I’m hoping for a very good score in the exam,” said Ankush Sharma, a JEE aspirant.

However, the second session conducted on Wednesday got mixed reactions from students. “Overall, the paper was moderately difficult. Some students found the maths section lengthy compared to the physics and chemistry sections,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma, national academic director, of another coaching institute.