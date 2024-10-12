First touchdown: IAF successfully lands C-295 at Navi Mumbai airport

NAVI MUMBAI: After the Atal Setu’s inauguration in January this year, all eyes are on the government’s next big project–the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). To that end, an important milestone was achieved when the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted a landing trial with its C-295 aircraft, which touched down on the runway on Friday around noon. This has boosted the plans to start domestic operations at the airport before the targeted March 2025 deadline. A SU 30 fighter plane of IAF makes a low pass at Navi Mumbai International Airport in Navi Mumbai, India. Photo BY Satish Bate

The large multi-role tactical airlifter touched down at 12:14 pm, on the 3,700-metre southern runway 26, work on which was recently completed. The event was greeted with cheers by onlookers and the aircraft was given a water cannon salute. It was followed by a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft flypast.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol along with MPs, MLAs, CIDCO chairman Sanjay Shirsat and vice-chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal, and a host of eminent personalities witnessed the event.

Shinde called it a “historic day not just for Navi Mumbai but also Maharashtra”. “We wanted the airport to be started at the earliest to ease the burden on Mumbai airport. The successful landing today on the auspicious occasion of Navratri and Dussehra, has ensured the airport will be a reality soon,” Shinde said.

He added, with 75% of the terminal building ready, the target of March 2025 for domestic operations followed by international operations, can be achieved. “In fact, taking into account the pace of work, we plan to start it before March,” he said.

With an eye on the assembly elections, he continued, “Now, we are ready for flight as well as fight. Just like the Sukhoi fighter plane, we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the fighter for the people of the country. Ek Modi sab pe bhaari (One Modi is enough to beat everyone) was witnessed in Haryana and the Lok Sabha election.”

He added that the airport will be named after DB Patil, former member of Lok Sabha and social activist, as he “dedicated his life for the people of the region, and we all have immense respect for him”.

Shinde put emphasis on the fact that once the airport is up and running, there will be a spurt of job opportunities for locals in the region, through growth centres, IT Parks, data centres and other projects.

Fadnavis spoke in a similar vein: “The airport will boost Maharashtra’s development and be a boon for Mumbai region. It showcases modern Bharat.”

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, called it a critical milestone in the airport’s journey. “The touchdown marks an essential phase where the newly built runway, taxiways, air traffic control systems and handling procedures are put to the test to ensure that the airport meets all safety, regulatory and operational requirements. It allows engineers, aviation authorities and airport operators to evaluate the performance and readiness of key infrastructure, and signifies that the airport is on track to complete its final stages of development.”