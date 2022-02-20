Five arrested for forging documents, availing loans

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch arrested five people for allegedly duping many on the pretext of availing of house loans or car loans on their names. Police said, the accused procured a loan using the victim’s Aadhar card and attaching other bogus documents on their name without their knowledge. In the preliminary investigation, police are suspecting the involvement of bank employees.

During the raid, police seized 42 fake rubber stamps of government offices, 17 agreements on different names, six unnamed agreements, bank statements and several other documents related to the loan from the accused and their laptop.

The arrested accused identified as Yogesh Jalandra, 29, Ismail Shaikh, 32, Vinod Yadav, 37, and Sachin Mohan Patil, 39,

According to the police, officials of unit 11 started conducting an investigation regarding the scam after receiving several complaints of victims who were being duped by the accused. Jalandra worked as a loan agent and allegedly promised the people that he would procure a car loan or housing loan in their name and take their Aadhar cards. The accused checked the cibil score of the victim and then made bogus documents required for loan on their name like salary slip, appointment letters, IT returns details and others without even informing them.

The case was registered in the Borivali police station after 29-year-old Nitin Dhas from Borivali area alleged that the accused took a loan of ₹23 lakh without his knowledge on his name. The case was transferred to the crime branch unit 11 for investigation and police laid a trap in Chamunda circle in Borivali when Jalandra and Shaikh came to meet the victim on February 16. While Vinod Yadav and Sachin Patil were arrested from Dahisar area on Saturday (February 19). The gang has been operating for more than a year and it appears that they have duped many people in the last year, added the officer. The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till February 22.