Five persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident; PM Modi condoles deaths

In a tragic accident, five persons were killed while eight others got injured in an accident on Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the tragic loss of lives.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery”, the official Twitter handle of PMO posted.

According to Worli police, primary information revealed that two cars were involved in a minor accident around 2:40am on the south bound stretch of the bridge while it was coming towards Worli.

As some passengers from the two vehicles were injured, some toll staff had rushed to help and an ambulance was also called in to take the injured to hospital.

“While the ambulance staff and the toll workers were helping the injured passengers travelling by the cars, another SUV crashed into the three stationary vehicles at high speed around 2:53am. The high-speed crash resulted in death of five people and injured eight others,” said a police officer.

The SUV driver was reportedly coming at high speed and by the time he noticed the broken down and other vehicles, it was too late.

The police said the injured were rushed to Nair Hospital, Global Hospital, Saifee Hospital and Leelavati Hospital.

One employee of a toll company is also injured in the incident, said the officer.

Police said a total of four cars were involved in the crash.

