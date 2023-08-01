Five year wait ends, Kopri underpass opened to public

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday threw open an underpass under the Eastern Express Highway at Kopri, enabling improved connectivity between eastern part of Thane city to Wagle Estate and other parts in Thane West, ending a wait of nearly five years for Thane citizens.

Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO The underpass which will improve connectivity between Thane East and West was thrown open to public on Monday.

The underpass, built under the newly built expanded Kopri bridge will ease the traffic burden on Malhar cinema and Hari Niwas Circle road in Thane West. The vehicles crossing over from Thane East had to pass the Teen Hath Naka intersection to access industrial area of Wagle Estate, Mulund check naka.

The work order for the underpass, built at a cost of ₹six crore, was issued in April 2018, and has been completed now. It has a length of 36.75 metres, and has four lanes of 21.20 m width and can be used by buses and light vehicles.

The underpass will provide relief to the residents of Kopri, Anand Nagar, Bara Bangla, Dnyansadhana College, and Thane Mental Hospital to cross over without going up to high density Teen Hath Naka intersection during peak hours. An estimated 13,000 vehicles pass Teen Hath Naka every hour during the morning and evening peak hours.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has built the underpass, while TMC is completing the work on a nullah and culvert. The underpass will further be extended to link the new Kopri railway station close to Dnyansadhana College which will be built between Thane and Mulund, officials said.

Speaking to HT, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “It’s a very important link which will have direct impact on easing traffic situation at Teen Hath Naka junction. It’s also significant considering the upcoming new Thane railway station. It’s one more step towards decongesting the city.”

Bangar had earlier successfully resolved massive traffic congestion at Majiwada intersection by segregating heavy and light vehicle traffic using height barriers and directing heavy traffic to taken a U turn at the next intersection at Cadbury junction.

