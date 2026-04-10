NAVI MUMBAI: The much-awaited arrival of flamingos in Navi Mumbai has brought with it an alarming ecological warning; the migratory birds are actively avoiding several key wetlands in Nerul, once considered reliable feeding grounds.

Flamingos skip Nerul wetlands as pollution chokes Navi Mumbai habitats

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Early morning birders observed flocks flying over DPS, NRI and T S Chanakya lakes, satellite wetlands linked to the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, without landing. Environmentalists say this behaviour signals a sharp decline in habitat quality.

At the NRI jetty, only a few flamingos were spotted at a distance. “Residents saw flocks flying in, but they simply bypassed DPS lake. It’s clear the birds do not want to land in these conditions,” said Rekha Sankhala of the Save Mangroves and Flamingos Forum. “Flamingos are indicators of ecological health, if they are avoiding an area, something is seriously wrong.”

Toxic waters, dying ecosystem

Recent water quality tests commissioned by the NatConnect Foundation point to severe ecological stress. The analysis shows a dramatic spike in pollution levels, effectively wiping out the microorganisms flamingos depend on for food.

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{{^usCountry}} Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) were found to be nearly five times above safe limits, while pH levels exceeding 9 indicate highly alkaline water. More critically, oxygen levels have collapsed, with Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) rising up to five times beyond healthy thresholds, creating what experts describe as a “suffocated” ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) were found to be nearly five times above safe limits, while pH levels exceeding 9 indicate highly alkaline water. More critically, oxygen levels have collapsed, with Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) rising up to five times beyond healthy thresholds, creating what experts describe as a “suffocated” ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The wetland is no longer functioning as a living system,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar. “Water movement has been disrupted, and without tidal exchange, these habitats cannot sustain life.” He termed the T S Chanakya wetland a “classic case of civic neglect,” referring to earlier court observations warning authorities against inaction on similar sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The wetland is no longer functioning as a living system,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar. “Water movement has been disrupted, and without tidal exchange, these habitats cannot sustain life.” He termed the T S Chanakya wetland a “classic case of civic neglect,” referring to earlier court observations warning authorities against inaction on similar sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Blocked tidal flow behind crisis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Blocked tidal flow behind crisis {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Experts attribute the deterioration largely to disrupted tidal exchange. While seawater enters during high tide, elevated and blocked drainage channels prevent its exit, trapping polluted water and triggering algal blooms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts attribute the deterioration largely to disrupted tidal exchange. While seawater enters during high tide, elevated and blocked drainage channels prevent its exit, trapping polluted water and triggering algal blooms. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have begun remediation under ‘Operation DPS Flamingo Lake cleanup’, removing 500–600 kg of sludge daily, with nearly four tonnes cleared so far. However, activists argue that such measures only address surface symptoms.

“Manual desilting is not a long-term solution,” Kumar said. “Unless the channels are lowered and natural water flow is restored, the problem will persist.”

Social activist Jyoti Nadkarni echoed this concern: “If proper inlets and outlets are restored, the system can revive naturally. Without that, clean-up drives will have limited impact.”

Issue reaches minister, joint inspection planned

The crisis has now reached senior levels of governance. During a recent public grievance meeting, representatives from the Navi Mumbai Environmental Preservation Society, along with local corporator Netra Shirke, raised the issue with minister Ganesh Naik.

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Naik has since directed the Forest Department and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to expedite sludge removal and address blocked inlets. A joint inspection of the affected wetlands is scheduled.

“The aim is to restore a clean and suitable habitat for flamingos at the earliest,” said NMEPS member Sandeep Sareen.

Despite administrative attention, key bottlenecks remain unresolved. One of the primary tidal inlets has been obstructed due to jetty construction, making the opening of an alternative inlet critical.

Environmentalists also flagged coordination failures between NMMC and CIDCO, both of which are responsible for maintaining tidal flow. A proposal to declare the area a Conservation Reserve remains pending with the Forest Ministry.

With delays continuing, residents are considering legal intervention. “If urgent corrective steps are not taken, we will approach the National Green Tribunal,” Sankhala said. “The absence of flamingos itself is evidence of ecological collapse. Once these wetlands are lost, they cannot be restored within our lifetime.”

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