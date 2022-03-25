Flats for MLAs not free, to cost 70 lakh: Minister

Mumbai After widespread criticism over the announcement of flats in Goregaon for lawmakers, the state government said that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh. It added that only legislators who don’t already own a house will be allotted flats.

“This is not being done for the first time. The state government has allotted more than 1,200 plots in Mumbai for the housing of various sections of the society including artists, journalists, bureaucrats and legislators. Huge plots were allotted for the housing schemes of Mathadi and textile market workers in the past,” said housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Friday.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that the flats would be given to the legislators who do not have any house registered on his/her or their spouse’s name.

In a tweet in Marathi on Friday morning, Awhad said, “There is a lot of uproar over the flats announced for the legislators. But let me clarify, the flats will cost around ₹70 lakh, including the cost of land and the construction cost. They will have to bear the cost.”

Awhad on Thursday had announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region. He said that the plot has been identified and the Mhada will take the responsibility of the construction with High Income Group flats.