MUMBAI: To resolve problems faced by the coastal wing while patrolling the sea between Worli and Colaba, the Mumbai police will set up a floating jetty next to Mafatlal Bath at Girgaon Chowpatty by January. After Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai police approached the Mumbai City Collectorate, which recently sanctioned ₹3 crore from the District Planning and Development Fund. Floating jetty to come up at Mafatlal Bath soon

At present, the Mumbai police’s coastal wing uses a jetty at Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) area or uses a boarding point at a makeshift jetty in Bandra.

A senior officer from the Motor Transport Department said that the project is being handled by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and a tender will be issued soon. The officer said, “Raj Bhavan and Girgaum Chowpatty are the two most important points for us in South Mumbai. We are wasting around an hour getting to Raj Bhavan from the MbPA landing point. With a jetty behind Mafatlal Bath, we will be able to reach Raj Bhavan in a few minutes.’’ The senior officer said that the floating jetty will also have a berthing facility for three to four police boats.

The Mumbai police used a temporary floating jetty that is owned by Lalbaugcha Raja Trust during Ganesh visarjan this year, and realised that a bigger one can be installed here, said sources. The Army sailing wing uses a floating jetty when they are on a mission in Mumbai, and some private boat operators also use it.

A police boat driver said the area around Prongs Lighthouse on the southernmost end of Mumbai is very rocky, and the sea is very shallow. Hence, one must be very careful while navigating a boat. “On many occasions, we get calls on the Western coast of Mumbai, and it takes time to respond,” he said

The Mumbai police used to hire fishing trawlers until a few years ago. Post the 26/11 terror attacks, they got speed boats after Pakistani terrorists landed at Badhwar Park near Cuffe Parade.

The floating jetty project will soon be placed before the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority for final approval.

Mumbai police’s coastal police branch has 23 boats, of which 12 are functional. Nine are lying unrepaired due to a missing engine scam and are now undergoing upgradation at Dharamtar in Alibag and will join the fleet by January or February 2026.