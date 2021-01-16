IND USA
Focus is on development, says Aaditya on Aurangabad renaming debate

"The decision of renaming the city will be taken unanimously by the MVA government in the state," he asserted.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Thackeray said its former ally did nothing about the name change when they were in power in the state for five years.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

The development of Aurangabad is the most important aspect and a decision on renaming it 'Sambahjinagar' will be taken unanimously by the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

The Sena, which has been a votary of the name change, is facing opposition from its MVA ally Congress, while the BJP has been attacking the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claiming it was forsaking its old demands just to remain in power.

In the city to inaugurate a garbage processing plant, command control room and cycle track built by the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited, Thackeray said "we are focusing on changing the face of Aurangabad city".

Against the backdrop of members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, putting up 'Namaste Sambhajinagar' signboards in some places in the city, Thackeray said its former ally did nothing about the name change when they were in power in the state for five years.

