Following Maharashtra CM’s appeal, Maratha outfits put agitation on hold

In response to the appeal by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last week, Maratha outfits have put their ongoing silent protest on hold for four weeks. The decision was taken, expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government in relation to the six major demands put forth by the Maratha outfits.

After beginning the fresh phase of the silent protest on Thursday in Kolhapur, the state government invited Maratha outfits led by Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati for discussion over their demands on Friday. A group of ministers led by CM Thackeray admitted to comply with their demands in a time-bound manner and appealed to call off the protest till then. The Maratha outfits and their conveners held a deliberation over the course of action on Monday at Nashik and decided to put the protest on hold.

“The government has been complying with our demands and has asked for 21 days. The steps taken by the government are satisfactory, and their compliance is on the right path. After deliberation among the outfits under Maratha Kranti Morcha, we have decided to give the government time four weeks. The agitation has not been called off and will never end, but has been put on hold. We will continue without meetings in various parts of the state,” said Sambhajiraje.

Maratha outfits had started state-wide meetings and protests under the leadership of the MP after the Supreme Court on May 5 quashed 12% and 13% quota given to Marathas in education and jobs under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018. The outfits had announced to hold agitations in all 36 districts demanding restoration of the reservation. The demands included review petition in the SC against its order, revival of SARTHI institute formed to ensure educational and social well-being of the Maratha youth, hostel for the community youth in every district, financial allocation of ₹1000 crore Annasaheb Patil Backward Financial Development Corporation which finances Maratha youth for entrepreneurial ventures among others.

“The state is filing a review petition on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting on Saturday for revival of SARTHI and assured sizable allocation. The appointment of 2185 eligible candidates is expected to be completed over next couple of weeks. Similarly, compliance on other demands is on track. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to put the protest on hold, so even we will get time to coordinate with the government. Some of our convenors were not ready to stop the protest, but they were convinced by others,” said Virendra Pawar, one of the conveners of Maratha Kranti Morcha.

Before the meeting, the outfits held a protest at Maratha Vidyaprasarak Mandal premises in Nashik. Local MLAs, MPs and ministers, former ministers attended it. Food and civil supplies minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal said they are not against reservation to Marathas. “Both Marathas and OBCs are in crisis after the recent court orders. The protests by OBCs are not against Maratha community, but a few people are trying create such picture, which is unfortunate,” he said.