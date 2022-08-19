For fear of being cursed, labourer kills ‘Godman’ in Vashi; arrested
The threat of a ‘shrap’ (curse) by a ‘self-proclaimed Godman’ (Baba) proved costly for him; the accused, an alcoholic, whom ‘Baba’ threatened, murdered him to save himself from the curse; the crime unit of APMC police station in Vashi arrested the killer within three days of the crime
The threat of a ‘shrap’ (curse) by a ‘self-proclaimed godman’ (Baba) proved costly for him. The accused, an alcoholic, whom ‘Baba’ threatened, murdered him to save himself from the curse. The crime unit of APMC police station managed to identify and nab the killer within three days of the crime.
At around 12.20am on August 14, a ‘Baba’ who resided at the APMC vegetable market in Vashi Sector 19, was reported dead by a trader, Lalji Vaishya.
Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “The deceased who had long hair and beard was bleeding from his ears. He was identified as Ramayan Lalsa alias Gurudev alias Baba aged over 60. He originally hailed from Dadri village of Gola taluka in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. We immediately formed three teams to investigate the matter.”
There was not much to go by with respect to clues. “We spoke to the local labourers and also took technical help in the matter including analysing CCTV footage, local data and getting clues from our informers. We learnt that the Baba often castigated another labourer who resided with him for his drinking habit. He insulted him in front of other labourers and also threatened to give him a ‘shrap’ if he did not mend his ways,” Pansare said.
The police then zeroed in on labourer Arunkumar Bharti, 32, who originally hailed from Aurva village in Mankapur taluka of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.
Pansare added, “On being nabbed and brought from UP, the accused revealed that he was upset with the Baba over his objections. Late on August 13, he had come drunk and was reprimanded by the Baba who threatened to give him a curse if he again came drunk.”
This further angered the accused who was scared of the consequences of the curse. “He then decided to kill him. He confessed that he used a paver block that was lying in the area to smash his head, leading to his death,” said Pansare.
The arrested accused was produced before the court and was remanded to police custody till August 24.
-
BMC starts reconstruction work on Bandra skywalk
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started reconstructing a skywalk in Bandra, connecting the family court to the railway station. The old structure built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority was pulled down in 2019 after a structural audit declared it unsafe. This arm of the skywalk over Anant Kanekar Marg is crucial as lakhs of pedestrians used to take it while coming from the Bandra East side of the station.
-
CM surveys districts hit by scanty rainfall
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday undertook an aerial survey of districts that have received scanty rainfall this kharif season and directed officials to prepare a contingency plan for tackling an impending drought-like situation in parts of the state, officials familiar with the matter said. Bihar has experienced a rainfall deficit of 42 per cent from June 1 to August 18, having received only 389.7 mm of rainfall as against normal rainfall 666.9 mm.
-
BJP questions presence of Lalu’s son-in-law at official meetings
The opposition BJP in Bihar has attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the presence of brother-in-law of environment and forests minister Tej Pratap Yadav at a review meeting of Bihar State Pollution Control Board. Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi sought to know from CM Kumar whether the ministers have been permitted to preside over departmental meetings along with their family members.
-
Commuters say skywalks on busy highways in Thane becoming unsafe, scary
The Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) constructed on busy highways in Thane to ensure safe crossing for the people have ironically become unsafe. Commuters, especially women, have demanded proper CCTV cameras, lights and security guards on these skywalks. Several students also take these FOBs. Many are wary of taking the FOBs. There should be CCTV cameras and signages with helpline numbers to reach out to in case of any emergency, a social activist from Thane, 22, Swarad Hajarnis added.
-
Stranded loggerhead turtle being treated in Airoli
The turtle transit centre in Airoli has a new inmate – an approximately 140kg rarely-sighted hard-shelled loggerhead turtle placed in a 2,000-litre tank. The turtle was found stranded on the shores of Madh island on August 17 and was transported to the centre for treatment for lung infection by the forest department. The transit centre is run by the State Government Mangrove Cell and Mangrove Foundation, an autonomous unit of the forest department.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics