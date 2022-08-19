For fear of being cursed, labourer kills ‘Godman’ in Vashi; arrested

The threat of a ‘shrap’ (curse) by a ‘self-proclaimed godman’ (Baba) proved costly for him. The accused, an alcoholic, whom ‘Baba’ threatened, murdered him to save himself from the curse. The crime unit of APMC police station managed to identify and nab the killer within three days of the crime.

At around 12.20am on August 14, a ‘Baba’ who resided at the APMC vegetable market in Vashi Sector 19, was reported dead by a trader, Lalji Vaishya.

Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “The deceased who had long hair and beard was bleeding from his ears. He was identified as Ramayan Lalsa alias Gurudev alias Baba aged over 60. He originally hailed from Dadri village of Gola taluka in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. We immediately formed three teams to investigate the matter.”

There was not much to go by with respect to clues. “We spoke to the local labourers and also took technical help in the matter including analysing CCTV footage, local data and getting clues from our informers. We learnt that the Baba often castigated another labourer who resided with him for his drinking habit. He insulted him in front of other labourers and also threatened to give him a ‘shrap’ if he did not mend his ways,” Pansare said.

The police then zeroed in on labourer Arunkumar Bharti, 32, who originally hailed from Aurva village in Mankapur taluka of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.

Pansare added, “On being nabbed and brought from UP, the accused revealed that he was upset with the Baba over his objections. Late on August 13, he had come drunk and was reprimanded by the Baba who threatened to give him a curse if he again came drunk.”

This further angered the accused who was scared of the consequences of the curse. “He then decided to kill him. He confessed that he used a paver block that was lying in the area to smash his head, leading to his death,” said Pansare.

The arrested accused was produced before the court and was remanded to police custody till August 24.