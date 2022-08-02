CNG, PNG prices to go up for fifth time this year in Mumbai

For the fifth time in 2022, prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will once again increase in Mumbai from the midnight of August 2.

CNG will now be available at ₹86/Kg, which is an increase of ₹6 and domestic PNG will be available for ₹52.50/Standard Cubic Metre (SCM), an increase of ₹4. The last hike was on July 12.

“Since the increase in input cost is significantly high, MGL has decided to recover such increased gas costs. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to increase the MRP of CNG by ₹6/Kg and domestic PNG by ₹4/SCM in and around Mumbai from the midnight of August 2,” a statement from Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) read.

Auto rickshaw and taxi unions expressed shock over the spike and said that they will approach the state government for immediate relief.

“It will be impossible to operate taxis and auto rickshaws. We will meet Maharashtra government officials tomorrow and will demand an immediate fare hike,” said AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

“There is a constant hike in the CNG price. We will be approaching the Maharashtra government and demand subsidy in CNG for auto rickshaw and taxi drivers,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai AutorickshawMen’s Union.