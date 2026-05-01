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Forcibly kissing 8-year-old aggravated sexual offence, rules court; man gets 5 years term

As per the prosecution, the girl was playing outside her home when the accused, who lived in the same building, called her, pulled her by the hand and forcibly kissed her

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: A sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to five years’ rigorous imprisonment for forcibly kissing an eight-year-old girl on the lips in their residential building in July 2022, holding the act to be aggravated sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

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The court also imposed a fine of 10,000, observing that the offence was committed by “taking advantage of her tender age and vulnerability” and caused “mental trauma to the victim girl and her parents too”.

As per the prosecution, the girl was playing outside her home when the accused, who lived in the same building, called her, pulled her by the hand and forcibly kissed her. The child immediately raised an alarm and informed a neighbour, and later her family, after which an FIR was lodged the same night.

The court relied primarily on the child’s testimony, calling it “clear and cogent”, and said it was supported by her statement before a magistrate, the prompt FIR, and the accounts of her mother and the neighbour. It emphasised that there was no delay in reporting the incident, which “reduces the possibility of any false implication.”

Observing the seriousness of the offence, the court said it was committed “in the vicinity of the residential area of the victim girl”, reflecting a “fearless sexual intention” and disregard for law. It directed that 8,000 from the fine be paid to the child as compensation.

 
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