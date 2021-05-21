Forest department extends scheme linked to sustainable use of mangrove ecosystems

The state forest and revenue department this week extended its Mangrove Protection and Employment Generation Scheme for a period of five years, by way of a general notification issued on May 19. First cleared by the state cabinet in September 2017 at a cost of ₹15 crore and launched in the same year, the scheme aims to generate employment opportunities linked to sustainable use of mangrove ecosystems, whether on government or on private land.

It is so far active in five of the seven coastal districts in the state including Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The scheme is funded through the mangrove foundation established by the state government and the district development fund. Though originally launched only for a three-year period, the scheme has now been extended to 2024-2025, which will be its second phase.

In its first phase, the scheme enrolled an estimated 3,000 beneficiaries across 103 villages or wards where mangroves are present. This was done by instating an equal number of joint mangrove management committees which are responsible for identifying sustainable livelihoods — whether through aquaculture, eco-tourism or other means — for communities that live nearby and have been historically reliant on mangroves.

“Under the scheme, if a person or group wants to conduct some sustainable business that also aids in conservation of mangroves and coastal areas, they are given subsidies by the state up to 90% of their capital cost. If a person, who owns private land with mangroves, wants to take on a similar business, the state may provide subsidies up to 75%,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests, mangrove cell.

These businesses, according to the general resolution issued on May 19, largely include aquaculture projects, such as crab, shellfish, jitada and oyster farming, as well as rearing of ornamental fish. There are a total of 1,024 villages where this scheme can be made eligible, but so far around 103 steering committees have been formed. In the next phase of the scheme, the forest department is aiming to set up at least 40 additional committees every year.

“Our goal is that within 10 years, at least 50% of all eligible villages should have a joint mangrove monitoring committee to provide guidance in business planning, budget management and implementation of sustainable businesses. The main objective is to link community livelihoods with mangrove conservation. The scheme will also deter violations,” said Tiwari.