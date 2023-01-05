Forest department plans to rescue stranded crocodile in Mahim Nature Park

Mumbai: The forest department, Thane regional division, on Wednesday, wrote to the state mangrove cell, seeking assistance in rescuing and rehabilitating an Indian marsh crocodile that has been living in the rainwater harvesting tank of Mahim Nature Park (MNP) for the last two months.

While officials said they have been monitoring the animal’s movements closely, it remains a matter of speculation how the reptile arrived there.

Rakesh Bhoir, forest range officer for Mumbai under the Thane division, said, “There were some reported sightings of a crocodile along the banks of the Mithi river, in a mangrove patch adjacent to the MNP boundary, as early as October. We think the same animal has entered the park and is living there now.”

He added that the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the mangrove cell, so they have written to them seeking assistance for the crocodile’s rescue.

Officials in the mangrove cell also said they had heard reports of a crocodile sighting in the area in October, adding, “During monsoon, the water of Powai Lake overflows and carries aquatic plants from the lake toward Dadar Chowpatty, via the Mithi River basin. It could be that the crocodile was also carried from there during late monsoon rains in October.”

Last year, a large number of aquatic birds had drifted from Powai Lake to Dadar Chowpatty as well, the official said, adding, “We will observe the animal for a few days before attempting to relocate it.”

Kedar Bhide, a herpetologist who recently conducted the first-ever census of crocodiles in Powai Lake also said that the animal likely got carried away by flood waters during heavy rains. “Mahim Nature Park is a very wild space, so it’s not surprising that the crocodile has settled down there. Whether or not a rescue effort is needed in the first place is something that authorities should evaluate after close monitoring. If there is no danger to people or the animal, it could be left alone.”

