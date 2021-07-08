Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Congress leader Kripashankar Singh joins BJP

Former Congress leader and former minister of state for home Kripashankar Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in presence of leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Pat
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Former Congress leader and former minister of state for home Kripashankar Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in presence of leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Singh’s induction in the party is assumed to be an attempt by the BJP to woo north Indian voters in forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Singh, who was Mumbai Congress chief during 2008-2012 quit the party in September 2019 after he felt sidelined by the party leadership. The leader is believed to have moved closer to BJP after he was discharged from a multi-crore disproportionate assets case by a special court in 2018.

“I got everything in my political career without asking for anything. Likewise, there are no conditions put forth for any position. I was upset with the Congress over its stand of abrogation of Article 370 and I had asked for the reason on party’s stand on it. I would definitely work in the interest of party during the BMC elections,” he said

The induction of Singh, however, has not gone well within the party. A few BJP leaders took to the social media to remind the party that the leader had blamed RSS for the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

