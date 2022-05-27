Former home minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for chest pain, high BP

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who has been lodged in Arthur Road jail since November, was on Friday taken to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run KEM Hospital in Parel after he complained of chest pain and uncontrolled high blood pressure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 72-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader underwent a stress thallium heart test and other investigations.

Hospital sources said that he is admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), where his condition is being monitored and necessary tests are being done. “He is stable. We will monitor his condition and hopefully discharge him tomorrow,” sources said.

This is the second time that Deshmukh has been hospitalised in the last two months.

Deshmukh, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November on money laundering and corruption charges, was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai Central on April 2, after he fell in the bathroom and dislocated his shoulder.

Under the orthopaedic department care of JJ Hospital, Deshmukh was supposed to undergo surgery for recurrent shoulder relocation but was discharged. Hospital sources then said he is unfit to undergo surgery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On May 13, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court rejected Deshmukh’s plea for permission to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment, claiming that he had a history of weak shoulder girdle with recurrent painful dislocations and various spine and urine-related issues, for which he was admitted to JJ Hospital on April 2.

He had also claimed that he had been experiencing chest pains, breathlessness and heart problems with abnormal ECG findings, which indicate less blood supply to the heart…and a possibility of heart block episode and “uncontrolled high blood pressure”.

His plea had further stated that “the multitude of add-on medications and stress, related to the ongoing high blood pressure is worsening his Ischaemic heart disease and taking a severe toll on his health.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he also had post-Covid effects and harboured more heart issues after he contracted the infection in February 2021.

Deshmukh was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2, 2021, on the allegations of money laundering. ED’s case against the NCP leader is based on the FIR registered by the CBI on April 21, 2021, based on the allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and others on March 20, 2021, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.

ED claimed that Vaze had accordingly called a meeting of bar owners and between December 2020 and February 2021, collected ₹4.7 crore from the owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai and handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}