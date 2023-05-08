Former V-C, pro V-C in fray for MU top post

Mumbai: Former vice-chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh and pro-vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni of the University of Mumbai (MU) are in the fray for the post of V-C, sources said. Mumbai, India - July 28, 2017: Sanjay Deshmukh, Vice Chancellor during 25 years of India-Israel growing partnership & Beyond at Mumbai University in Mumbai, India, on Friday, July 28, 2017. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

With these two big names, around 10 professors from various departments of the university are on the shortlist, sources have confirmed.

Deshmukh, who was asked to step down from the post of V-C in 2017 by the then governor after hasty implementation of the onscreen marking system (OMS), is also shortlisted in the interview process of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

Recently, the university’s V-C selection-cum-search committee sent an email to 21 candidates out of over 100 applications received for the post for the interview, which will be held in Mumbai on May 19 and 20. After the interview, five names will be given to the governor, who will select the V-C.

Kulkarni is considered a strong candidate for the post as he has worked as a pro V-C for almost four and half years during the tenure of the former V-C professor Suhas Pednekar.

Kulkarni was also part of various state committees which were appointed to implement the New Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) in the state. Presently, he is also heading the committee appointed by the higher and technical education minister to implement the NEP in the state.

An educationist said, “Kulkarni has huge experience in academic research as well as administration of the MU. He may be the first choice of the committee.”

While sources claimed that provisions of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, do not make any former V-C for re-appointment. But Deshmukh is eligible as he was not able to complete his term. Apart from Kulkarni and Deshmukh, Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy director Dolly Sunny was also shortlisted as well as SPPU V-C interview, sources confirmed.

Apart from these names, professor Karunashankar Upadhyay, professor of Hindi department of MU, professor R P Deore, and professor Jyotshana Prajapat from Mathematics department of MU, professor Chandrahauns Chavan, former director, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), are some of the applicants shortlisted for the post.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh, Sunny, and Kulkarni were unavailable for the comments. Professor Chavan refused to have received any email from the selection committee for an interview.