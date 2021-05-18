Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Four dead, six injured in separate accidents in Raigad
Four people including two women died and six others were injured in different accidents caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Raigad district on Monday
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Four people including two women died and six others were injured in different accidents caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Raigad district on Monday. Around 5,253 houses were damaged by the storm. As a precautionary measure, the district administration had evacuated around 8,383 people staying in over 2,900 kuchha house across the district on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a ‘red alert’ for the district which has a population of around 2.63 million. Areas such as Alibag, Panvel, Pen among others received heavy rainfall on Monday.

According to IMD forecast, there will be light and moderate rainfall in most places of the district on Tuesday, while a handful of areas will see very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall.

“An 80-year-old man from Pen, Rama Katkari, died after a branch of a tree fell on him in the afternoon. His wife also suffered injuries. Three others who died in similar accidents are Narayn Sable, 45; Sunandabai Gharat, 55; and Neeta Bhalchandra Naik, 50. While Sable died at Dhatav MIDC, Gharat and Naik died at Uran,” said an official.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary said, “A total of 5,244 houses were damaged partially and nine houses were damaged fully due to heavy rain and wind. However, the residents did not suffer as we had evacuated them beforehand.”

“The wind had, however, no impact on the oxygen-producing units in the district. There was no disruption in power supply at Linde Taloja, INOX Mangao and JSW Dolvi, and the production of oxygen continued despite light rainfall,” she said. These three plants supply around 650 MT of oxygen daily for medical use in the state.

