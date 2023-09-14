Four forge documents to sneak into US, booked

Mumbai: Four persons were booked for allegedly forging certificates of the Maritime Institute in Navi Mumbai to travel to Istanbul under the pretext of joining the merchant navy.

According to the police, the accused – Gurpreet Singh, Anand Lakshay, Swaroop Singh and Kuldeep Singh, all residents of Punjab – were deported to Mumbai on Tuesday by the Turkiye immigration authorities in Istanbul.

“During their interrogation at the airport in Mumbai, they confessed to forging documents to travel from Istanbul to the USA as illegal immigrants,” an officer from Sahar police station said. “Two of them also had fake Italian permanent residence documents.”

The four accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (presenting fake/forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police officer said that they are now looking for the agent who helped the accused to get the forged documents.

