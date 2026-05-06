...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Four killed in head-on collision between SUV and ST bus on Kalyan-Murbad Road

The accident occurred at a sharp turn in the ghat section of the Kalyan-Murbad Road, close on the heels of another fatal accident on April 13 on the highway that killed 11 people, raising serious concerns about motorists’ safety

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:14 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
Advertisement

THANE: Four members of a family lost their lives, while four others from the same family sustained serious injuries on Tuesday morning when the SUV they were travelling in crashed head-on into a State Transport (ST) bus around 60 kilometers from Kalyan.

The accident occurred at a sharp turn on the Kalyan-Murbad Road

The accident occurred at a sharp turn in the ghat section of the Kalyan-Murbad Road, close on the heels of another fatal accident on April 13 on the highway that killed 11 people, raising serious concerns about motorists’ safety.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Bhanudas Mote, 35, who was driving the Scorpio; Avinash Ramchandra Kakde, 52, Mina Kalpana Madke, 51, and Nita Ashok Dure, 52, all residents of Ahilyanagar. They were travelling with four other family members, who were injured in the accident, to visit a sick relative in Dombivli while the ST bus was enroute to Ahilyanagar from the Kalyan depot.

Shital Kumar Naik, senior police inspector of Tokawade police station, said the accident occurred at a sharp turn, where motorists often failed to notice vehicles approaching from the opposite direction.

On April 13, a cement mixer collided head-on with a black-and-yellow Eeco taxi on the same road, resulting in the death of 11 passengers. The collision was so severe that the taxi was completely crushed, making it difficult to even remove the dead bodies.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Four killed in head-on collision between SUV and ST bus on Kalyan-Murbad Road
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.