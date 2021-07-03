Four months accounted for 54.8% of Mumbai’s total cases

Mumbai saw 54.8% of its total Covid-19 caseload in the four months of March, April, May and June, corresponding to the second wave. Of the total 723,551 cases, Mumbai recorded 396,305 cases in these four months. Mumbai also recorded 25.6% of its total deaths due to Covid-19 during these four months, which saw 3,976 deaths, of the toll of 15,499 so far.

The second wave for the city started in March, peaked in April, and began to decline by the end of May. On April 4, Mumbai recorded its highest ever single-day spike, at 11,206 cases recorded on a single day.

Throughout March, Mumbai recorded 88,856 Covid-19 cases and 215 deaths; through April, the city recorded 233,698 cases, and 1,435 deaths; through May, the city reported 56,817 cases, but the highest in the second wave - 1,701 deaths; through June, Mumbai has reported a total of 16,934 Covid cases and 625 deaths.

Regarding the higher number of deaths in May, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department had earlier said, “The nature of this wave is such that critical patients are taking longer to recover, or the infection is taking a very severe turn, and the outcome is not good.” The higher number of deaths in May have been attributed to the high number of cases in April.

However, through June, the number of cases in the city daily has reduced. On Saturday, Mumbai reported 517 cases, and 21 deaths, taking the caseload to 724,122 and toll to 15,520. The active cases in the city now stand at 12,826.

Of the total active cases, approximately 47% are asymptomatic, 44% are symptomatic, and 9% are critical.

The case fatality rate in the city at present is 2%. Mumbai’s recovery rate is 96%.

On Friday, Mumbai conducted 35,491 Covid-19 tests, with a positivity rate for the day of 1.6%. so far, Mumbai has conducted a total of 7,255,318 Covid-19 tests, with a cumulative positivity rate of 9.97%.