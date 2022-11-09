Fraud hacks resort website, dupes customers

Mumbai: The police are trying to trace an unidentified online fraud for allegedly duping several people by hacking the website of a resort on Aksa beach and accepting online room booking amounts from them.

According to the Malwani police, the resort owners found out the fraud when several people landed at his property and claimed to have booked rooms through their website by making online payments. The resort owners then approached the police and lodged a complaint against the unknown fraud for cheating the customers.

The police officers said that their investigation revealed that the accused had put his phone number on the website of the Green Village Resort and accepted bookings from whoever contacted the number.

The victims claimed that when they searched for the details of the hotel online, they found this particular website and the phone number listed with it, as their authorised booking number. “Most of the customers had made the payments online after contacting the number for booking rooms at the resort,” said a police officer.

“We have registered a case and are trying to trace the accused who had taken various amounts ranging from ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 90,000 from customers for online bookings in the last 15 days,” added the officer.