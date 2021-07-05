Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fresh Covid-19 cases hovering around 8K-10K in Maharashtra for a month
mumbai news

Fresh Covid-19 cases hovering around 8K-10K in Maharashtra for a month

Amid concerns of a third Covid-19 wave hitting the state in the coming months, Maharashtra has seen its daily caseload stranded at the 8,000-10,000 mark for close to a month, according to health department data
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:10 AM IST
HT Image

Amid concerns of a third Covid-19 wave hitting the state in the coming months, Maharashtra has seen its daily caseload stranded at the 8,000-10,000 mark for close to a month, according to health department data. Even in terms of deaths, the daily toll has been hovering around 150 for over two weeks.

On Sunday, the state reported 9,336 cases and 123 deaths, along with reconciling 183 earlier deaths. A total of 3,378 more people recovered.

Experts said that the reason behind the stagnation in daily figures is due to over half a dozen districts still reporting large numbers of cases. Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force, said, “The reason why we are not seeing a fall is because of the alarming number of cases from districts like Palghar, Raigad, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The number of cases being reported in these districts needs detailed investigation. At the same time, we also need to ensure that the unlocking is mindful, and that we maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

According to the health department data, Kolhapur recorded 1,461 new cases, while Sangli and Satara recorded 1,073 and 764 fresh infections, respectively. Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 553 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths. Of the total 123,225 active patients across the state, Pune tops with 18,242 active patients followed by Thane with 16,801 active patients and Kolhapur having 14,701 active patients.

Meanwhile, Dharavi, a former hotspot of Mumbai, reported zero cases for the fourth time in a month. A total of 6,901 cases have been recorded in Dharavi till now, of which 22 are active and 6,520 have been discharged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP