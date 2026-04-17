MUMBAI: What was once a garbage-strewn corner teeming with mosquitoes in Parel Village has suddenly seen a miraculous transformation: it is now a clean, usable public space where residents gather to sit on benches and engage in idle chatter. The change is part of a focused intervention by F South ward’s solid waste management (SWM) department, which has begun reclaiming inner lanes that have long been used for indiscriminate garbage dumping.

From garbage dumps to gossip corners

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The ward’s officials identified 67 such chronic dumping spots across the Parel-Sewri belt. Of these, five locations—Kuber Gully, Parmanand Wadi, Kohinoor Mill Chawl at Dahiwalkar Buwa Marg, Income Tax Lane near Jeejeebhoy Lane in Parel, and Ganesh Nagar near Sewri Market—have already been become cleaner, organised urban spaces.

A civic official from the SWM department said that the administration adopted a structured approach combining data collection, monitoring and community engagement to transform the sites. The initiative gathered momentum after officials began holding meetings with residents of nearby housing societies, explaining the decision to eliminate the five garbage collection points and sensitising them to the health and environmental hazards of indiscriminate waste disposal.

Vrushali Ingale, assistant commissioner of F South ward, outlined the groundwork behind the transformation. “We first did research, and then held meetings with local residents to disseminate information through a PowerPoint presentation on how garbage spreads ill-health. We then called housing society office-bearers and educated them on the same.”

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{{^usCountry}} Detailing the operational strategy, Ingale said that staff was deployed at the spot where garbage was being dumped. “We did an inventory of the people dumping garbage from each building, the quantity of garbage, and the approximate time it was being dumped,” she said. “We took down their contact numbers and informed them and others about the timings when our vans would come to pick up garbage. We also put up a board saying that a ₹500 fine would be imposed on those chucking garbage in sewers, open drains and public places.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detailing the operational strategy, Ingale said that staff was deployed at the spot where garbage was being dumped. “We did an inventory of the people dumping garbage from each building, the quantity of garbage, and the approximate time it was being dumped,” she said. “We took down their contact numbers and informed them and others about the timings when our vans would come to pick up garbage. We also put up a board saying that a ₹500 fine would be imposed on those chucking garbage in sewers, open drains and public places.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The authorities then conducted a detailed assessment of waste volumes at different times of the day, deploying supervisors across morning, afternoon and night shifts. Registers were maintained to track the quantity of garbage, its sources and the number of bins collected. This data-driven approach helped the ward to identify patterns and design targeted interventions. Simultaneously, house helps and others were repeatedly instructed to not dump at these locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authorities then conducted a detailed assessment of waste volumes at different times of the day, deploying supervisors across morning, afternoon and night shifts. Registers were maintained to track the quantity of garbage, its sources and the number of bins collected. This data-driven approach helped the ward to identify patterns and design targeted interventions. Simultaneously, house helps and others were repeatedly instructed to not dump at these locations. {{/usCountry}}

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Housing societies identified through the exercise were then brought under a door-to-door waste collection system, ensuring that the removal of dumping points did not disrupt garbage disposal services. Once the sites were cleared, they were redeveloped with basic beautification measures such as painting, signage and seating arrangements.

The response from residents has been encouraging. At Kuber Gully in Parel Village, the change is particularly visible. A signboard saying ‘I Love Parel Gaon’ at Kuber Gully now marks a spot that was once avoided due to the pervasive stench and filth.

Gajanan Chavan, a local resident, described the earlier conditions. “People used to dump garbage from a slope, from a height of 25 feet, and sometimes it would hit passing motorcyclists,” he said. “There have already been two accidents because of this, as the riders lost control when the trash fell on them.”

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Chavan added that irregular collection had worsened the situation. “After garbage was dumped, the BMC van would come to pick it up after two days, which led to a stench and mosquitoes,” he said. “People had to wait for BEST buses, among them schoolchildren, in this mess. There was a major hygiene problem. “Now it’s a pleasant meeting spot for locals.” Chavan noted that the Kuber Gully Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal also played a role in spreading awareness among citizens.

Encouraged by the initial success, civic officials aim to replicate the model across all 67 identified dumping spots in the ward. The transformed spots will be inaugurated officially on Friday at the hands of MLA Ajay Choudhari.

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