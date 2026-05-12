From rift rumours to public praise: Sunetra Pawar and Sunil Tatkare indicate NCP reset

MUMBAI: Amid speculation of a rift between NCP president and deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and the party’s Maharashtra unit chief Sunil Tatkare, the former on Monday toured Raigad district, where she inaugurated a series of development projects on Tatkare’s invitation. The programmes were organised in Tatkare’s hometown and assembly constituency of his daughter, state minister Aditi Tatkare.

Sunetra Pawar (HT PHOTO)

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During her address, Sunetra said that after the late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, she had now been invited to preside over development programmes in the region, expressing confidence that this tradition would continue in the future. In a symbolic gesture underscoring that she was burying their hatchet with Tatkare, she also referred to Aditi as her “daughter”. In turn, Tatkare showered fulsome praise on Sunetra.

The public display of bonhomie is being viewed as an attempt at reconciliation amid reports of tension between the two leaders over control of the party following Ajit’s death in a plane crash at Baramati on January 28. Notably, this was Sunetra Pawar’s first visit to Raigad after assuming complete control of the party.

The deputy CM launched into her speech by declaring, “Today is a moment of pride and joy for everyone. You all know the kind of bond Ajit Dada and Sunil Tatkare saheb shared. He would never hold any event without Ajit Dada by his side. Carrying forward that same tradition, he decided that these programmes should be inaugurated by me and that is why I am here today.”

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{{^usCountry}} Tatkare, in turn, promptly said Sunetra, like Mamata Banerjee and Jayalalitha, would one day be known all over the country. “Maharashtra has seen Vasantdada, it has seen Dada (Ajit), and now Vahini, with her development-oriented vision, will carry the work forward,” he said. “She will be known all over India as ‘Vahini’ (sister-in-law).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tatkare, in turn, promptly said Sunetra, like Mamata Banerjee and Jayalalitha, would one day be known all over the country. “Maharashtra has seen Vasantdada, it has seen Dada (Ajit), and now Vahini, with her development-oriented vision, will carry the work forward,” he said. “She will be known all over India as ‘Vahini’ (sister-in-law).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NCP insiders believe the leaders are reconciling, as they need each other in the long run. “We have lost a leader like Ajit Dada, who is irreplaceable. Hence, both sides need each other for the survival and growth of the NCP. This is the beginning,” emphasised a senior leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCP insiders believe the leaders are reconciling, as they need each other in the long run. “We have lost a leader like Ajit Dada, who is irreplaceable. Hence, both sides need each other for the survival and growth of the NCP. This is the beginning,” emphasised a senior leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both the leaders were reportedly in a conflict after major amendments were made in the NCP’s constitution following Ajit’s death. Sunetra was upset, as she was not informed about these, following which she wrote a letter to the Election Commission, asking it to treat all the letters received on behalf of the party as null and void. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both the leaders were reportedly in a conflict after major amendments were made in the NCP’s constitution following Ajit’s death. Sunetra was upset, as she was not informed about these, following which she wrote a letter to the Election Commission, asking it to treat all the letters received on behalf of the party as null and void. {{/usCountry}}

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