Home / Cities / Mumbai News / From September 2020 to February 2021, 1,480 tested positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai airport
mumbai news

From September 2020 to February 2021, 1,480 tested positive for Covid-19 at Mumbai airport

In February, CSMIA registered over 80,923 tests in February. Altogether, in six months, over 2,20,000 tests have been conducted at the city airport.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. (HT FILE)

From September 2020 to February this year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has conducted more than 220,000 tests for Covid-19. Of these, 1,480 proved to be Covid-positive.

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test counters were set up at CSMIA on September 6 last year for passengers arriving in Mumbai and 1,776 tests were conducted that month. In October, this facility was extended to departing passengers as well as non-passengers who were visiting the airport to drop off or pick up family and friends. CSMIA also rolled out an express test that provides results in 13 minutes.

In February, CSMIA registered over 80,923 tests in February.

Currently, the airport hosts three facilities in Terminal 2 — at Level 2 arrival exit near Gate B; Level 2 airside corridor; and Level 4 Departure on the curbside opposite Gate 2 — and has over 30 counters of testing facilities for international and domestic passengers. These include molecular testing facilities that offer passengers the option to get test results within 13 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP