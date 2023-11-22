Frustrated with hospital, administrator plants 25 grams of ganja in OT

BHIWANDI: Frustrated by the Bhiwandi Super-Specialty (SS) hospital’s new administrative team, the assistant administrator of the hospital, Rupali Shinde, allegedly planted 25 grams of ganja in the Operation Theatre (OT) and the Outpatient Department (OPD), to topple the reputation of the hospital, said police sources.

Based on the complaint filed by Ajit Pashlikar, 39, SS hospital administration head, the police booked Shinde but are yet to arrest her.

Pashlikar in his complaint also told the police that Shinde has been facing several inquiries about her behaviour and activities in the hospital premises.

According to the police, this is not the first time Shinde tried to ruin the reputation of the hospital, but the administration gave her another chance and let her continue her services at the hospital.

“The woman has been working under this administrator for a year. We have been facing a lot of issues with her work-related behaviour and at every point, we have acted against her misdemeanor,” said Pashlikar. “We can’t imagine that she would do something like this because of which, we lodged a complaint against her. We have given all details of her work-related issues to the police and will be cooperating with the inquiry.”

The police received a call informing them about narcotic substances being found in hospital premises. A team of officers went to check and found 25 grams of ganja in the OPD and OT of the hospital.

“During the investigation, we found Shinde was the one who kept it in the drawer and left it half open so that it could be discovered easily. She was captured in the CCTV footage and therefore on the complaint of Ajit Pashlikar we have registered a case against her, said an officer from Narpoli police station.

Ashish Pawar, assistant police inspector, the investigation officer for this case, said, “It is still under investigation from where Shinde received these narcotic substances and the reason behind her act. No one has been affected by these narcotic substances,” said Pawar.

“Shinde has been sent summons to be present for questioning and we have also asked the hospital to submit the report of her inquiry from their side for further investigations against her.”

Shinde has been booked under section 192 (fabricating false evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.