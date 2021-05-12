Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fuel price hike: 1l of petrol costs 98.12; diesel 89.48
Fuel prices in the city hiked on Tuesday with one litre of petrol crossing ₹98
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Fuel prices in the city hiked on Tuesday with one litre of petrol crossing 98. Premium petrol crossed 100 and was available at 102 in Mumbai.

With a hike of 26 paise and 31 paise respectively, one litre of petrol was available at 98.12, while one-litre diesel was available at 89.48 on Tuesday.

Premium petrol that consists of higher octane (a chemical component of petrol), was available at 102.06 and premium diesel was available at 92.72.

On Monday, one litre of petrol was priced at 97.86 and one litre of diesel was available at 89.17.

One litre of petrol also crossed 100 in Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday.

Citizens and transporters have expressed are irked by the constant rise in fuel prices.

“Constant increase of fuel prices with the shutting of local train services is impacting the lives of common citizens. How is one supposed to travel if the fuel prices are increasing every day and local trains shut? Taxes on petrol should be reduced immediately.” said Nitin Rathore, a Bandra resident.

“Lakhs and crores of rupees, as well as lives, were wasted in recent elections and nobody questioned their source, perhaps money recovered from excess taxation is siphoned for that purpose only as it does not reflect in any tangible benefit to the common man. Instead of providing any relief or facility to the people, the government is trying to squeeze the last drop of blood from them,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

