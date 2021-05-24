Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fuel prices get closer to 100 in Mumbai; 1 litre petrol now costs 99.49
Fuel prices get closer to 100 in Mumbai; 1 litre petrol now costs 99.49

Fuel prices in the city hiked on Sunday again, with one litre of petrol priced at 99
By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021

Fuel prices in the city hiked on Sunday again, with one litre of petrol priced at 99.49, while diesel was available at 91.30. The petrol and diesel prices increased by 17 paise and 29 paise, respectively.

On Saturday, one litre of petrol was available at 99.32, while one litre of diesel was priced at 91.01.

In Thane, one-litre petrol was priced at 99.61 and one litre of diesel was available at 91.42 on Sunday.

With the petrol inches closer to 100 per litre in the city, citizens have urged the government to reduce the fuel prices.

“We request the state government to lower the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel and the Central government to reduce prices of petroleum products,” said Adi Jain, a Byculla resident.

“The transport sector, while providing yeoman service during these critical times, is also at the receiving end and rising diesel cost only adds to its misery. We fail to understand why it is insensitive towards the miserable conditions of the people of our country,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.

Prices of petrol and diesel were stable from April 15 till May 3.

On April 15, petrol was priced at 96.83 for one litre and diesel at 87.81, as opposed to 96.98 and 87.96 for petrol and diesel on April 14.

