Fuel prices soar; petrol at 96.72 per litre in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Fuel prices soared on Friday and petrol was priced at 105.24 per litre in Mumbai while diesel was at 96.72 per litre.

An increase of 34 paise per litre meant that in the neighbouring Thane, a litre of petrol was available at 105.36 and diesel was available for 96.84 per litre.

Petrol price crossed 100 per litre mark in Mumbai on May 29. Fuel prices in the city have been on a rise since May 3. In metro cities, Mumbai has the costliest petrol. In Delhi, a litre of the fuel is at 99.16, in Hyderabad, it costs 103.05 and in Chennai, Rs100.13 today.

Within the state, Parbhani was selling petrol at 107.56 per litre while diesel was the costliest in Amravati at 98.18.

