Funeral procession forced to wade through knee-deep water in Badlapur

By Anamika Gharat, Badlapur
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Residents carry a dead body amid water logged at the railway underpass in Badlapur.

A photo of several residents wading through knee-deep water during a funeral procession at Belavali village railway underpass has been going viral for the past two days. The photo reflects the pathetic condition of the underpass that connects Badlapur East and West, leading to traffic congestion in the city.

Moreover, the underpass is the only way to the crematorium and mourners have to wade through the water to pay their last respects to the departed.

Social workers from this area have used a pumping machine to direct the water to a nearby nullah but neither the railway nor the Badlapur municipal council have come forward to help them.

Kishor Patil, a 48-year-old resident of Belavali, lost his uncle Ramchandra Patil, 68, on September 13.

Patil said, “The crematorium is just 500m away from my house. We have to only cross this railway underpass. Since it was flooded, we contemplated going by road but there was heavy traffic and it turned out to be 6km from my house. My relative, who lives in Badlapur (East), took an hour to cross the bridge. When we first entered the underpass, the water was up to our chest, so we called for a pumping machine and pulled out minimum water and marched ahead.”

“We have been facing this issue every year. If there is no rain, the underground pass gets filled with drainage water. To complete a five-minute trip, we have to cover more than 5km and spend half-an-hour for the same. The authorities should solve this problem.”

School children, too, had to take the underpass to reach their schools. There is no alternative route for them.

Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council CEO Yogesh Godse said, “We have sent a letter to the railway to solve this issue and are awaiting a reply.”

A railway engineer from Badlapur region said, “We are talking to our senior officials about the issue. We will find some solution soon.”

Water levels rise at 3 dams in Thane district

With good rainfall in the catchment areas over the past few days, water stock in Barvi, Andra and Bhatsa dams have increased to 97%, 77% and 98%, respectively. The district authority has issued a warning to the villages surrounding these dams, as a normal discharge of dam water has begun and if the rains continue, the dams will cross the overflow level.

The irrigation department said that there would be no immediate water cuts in the district.

At this time last year, the water level at Barvi dam was at 96%, Andra at 71% while it was 99% in Bhatsa.

An officer from the irrigation department said, “While both Bhatsa and Barvi dams have started discharge at 21.957 cusec and 34.790 cusec water, respectively, Andra lake situated in Pune is yet to receive enough rainfall to overflow.”

