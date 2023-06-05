Gandhinagar flyover to be ready by June 10: TMC

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said that the construction on the Gandhinagar flyover will be completed by June 10, resulting in less congestion on Pokhran Lane 2.

“This bridge has been a nightmare as it used to lead to congestion when it was narrow. When the TMC decided to widen the bridge, we all thought it to be a major relief. However, even after six years, the situation is the same,” said Mahesh Salunke, 39, a commuter. (Praful Gangurde)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The work is in its final stage, and we have decided to complete it by June 10. The bridge is a vital one for the city and the work has been in full swing recently. Without delay it should be open as it will help have a smooth flow of traffic during the monsoon too,” said an officer of TMC, who asked for anonymity.

In 2016, the widening of the road was undertaken by TMC and later in 2017, the work of the flyover was also undertaken at a cost of ₹6 crore. The work of the flyover led to major congestion on the road and residents and commuters from Majhiwada, Hiranandani estate, Upvan, Siddhachal and Ghodbunder are the most affected.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This bridge has been a nightmare as it used to lead to congestion when it was narrow. When the TMC decided to widen the bridge, we all thought it to be a major relief. However, even after six years, the situation is the same,” said Mahesh Salunke, 39, a commuter.

The ongoing metro work has led to major congestion from Ghodbunder to Majhiwada. The Pokhran Road 2, which is an alternative for many to connect within the city, was also congested due to the pending bridge work.

With the bridge completed and re-opened for traffic it will decongest the road and help those who want to connect from Yeoor, Hiranandani meadows, Vasant Vihar, Upvan, Siddhachal to Ghodbunder, said the officer from TMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON