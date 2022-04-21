Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ganesh Naik case: Naik’s men abusing me, threatening me to keep my mouth shut, claims woman
The woman, who has accused MLA Ganesh Naik of rape and criminal intimidation, has now claimed that his men were abusing and threatening her; she also claimed that they were attempting to tarnish her image
The woman, who has accused MLA Ganesh Naik (in pic) of rape and criminal intimidation, has claimed that his men were abusing and threatening her. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The woman, who has accused MLA Ganesh Naik of rape and criminal intimidation, has now claimed that she was being abused and threatened by his men. She has also claimed that they were attempting to tarnish her image. She has informed the police about the latest threats.

The 48-year-old woman has claimed that she was in a live-in relationship with Naik for 27 years and that they have a 15-year-old child. She’s demanding that Naik accept the child in public and give him property rights.

Navi Mumbai police has registered two cases of rape and criminal intimidation at Nerul and CBD Belapur police stations, respectively, against Naik following the woman’s complaints. Naik, who was earlier reported to be at his farm house in Murbad, is presently untraceable, say police sources.

Speaking on the threats, the woman said, “His men have been calling and abusing me. They are also trying to tarnish my image. They are threatening me to keep my mouth shut.”

The woman, who had earlier said that the DNA test would prove her claims right, added, “I am still ready for settlement but Naik should accept my son and give him his rights.”

Stating that there had been no contact by the BJP, she thanked the MVA women wings for their support through protests and morchas.

Asked if she wanted Naik arrested, she said, “That is for the police to take action. I don’t want to comment on it.”

Navi Mumbai commissioner of police, Bipin Kumar Singh, said, “We are investigating the complaints. Action will be taken accordingly.”

Naik and his supporters have maintained a stoic silence since the controversy broke out. There has been no comment or response so far.

