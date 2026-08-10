Ganeshotsav mandals urge CM to allow rotational sea-immersion this year too

Mumbai: Even as the Bombay High Court continues hearing petitions concerning the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols, the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) has urged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to allow public Ganeshotsav mandals to immerse their idols in the sea this year as well, along the lines of the arrangement adopted last year. With the Ganpati festival barely a month away, idols are gradually making their way to various mandals (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

At a meeting of the Samiti held at the Nabar Guruji Vidyalaya in Dadar on Saturday, it sought implementation of the rotational system adopted last year for immersing Ganesha idols taller than six feet in natural water bodies, including the sea. BSGSS president Naresh Dahibavkar said the issue was crucial and would determine the future course of the city’s Ganeshotsav.

“We had recommended the rotational sea-immersion system last year to the then municipal commissioner, Bhushan Gagrani. The arrangement was implemented subsequently and the festival passed off successfully,” Dahibavkar told Hindustan Times.

Referring to the high court’s directions to the state government earlier this year to formulate a comprehensive policy on the immersion of PoP idols, Dahibavkar wondered if such a policy had been formulated, since idol makers, Ganeshotsav mandals and even the Samiti had not been consulted.

“The issue has resurfaced this year because there was no consultation with the stakeholders,” he said.

The BSGSS had written to the chief minister two months ago, urging public Ganeshotsav mandals be permitted to immerse their idols in the sea this year as well. Had a meeting been held with the committee after its letter was received, the government could have presented a more comprehensive position before the high court in ongoing litigation concerning immersion of PoP idols, Dahibavkar said.

The BSGSS president also expressed concern over the excessive politicisation of the festival, which was affecting people’s enthusiasm. “Ganeshotsav is a festival of ordinary devotees. It should remain a festival and should not become a political battleground,” he said.

Speaking at Saturday’s meeting, Dahibavkar said that the BSGSS had, over the past 44 years, worked in an apolitical and selfless manner and encouraged leadership among public Ganeshotsav mandals. He also credited the committee and various mandals for keeping the festival disciplined and peaceful.

Representatives of Ganeshotsav mandals who attended Saturday’s meeting called for a time-bound process to develop an environmentally friendly alternative to PoP idols. They also raised several civic and logistical issues, such as the ₹2,000 fine levied on Ganpati mandals last year for potholes, fines for exposed cable wires and overhanging tree branches, and permissions regarding the use of loudspeakers.

The mandals sought an extension of the deadline to use loudspeakers till midnight, as opposed to the usual 10pm deadline, by two days. While the deadline has already been relaxed for four days during the 10-day festival to accommodate immersions, further extension would allow immersions on the ninth and tenth days, alongside live programmes and local events, the mandals said.

Problems involving the police, traffic department, municipal administration and electricity department were also discussed at the meeting.

The committee has asked the mandals to submit their grievances in writing and assured them that the issues would be taken up with the concerned departments for prompt resolution.

Representatives from public Ganeshotsav mandals across Mumbai and its suburbs attended the meeting, including GSB Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal chief Satish Nayak and Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal president Balasaheb Kamble.

BSGSS joint secretary Shivaji Khairnar delivered the introductory remarks, while working president Kundan Agaskar presented a review of the committee’s work over the past decade. Treasurer Tukaram Raut and chief secretary Girish Walawalkar also addressed the gathering.