Three gang members arrested from MP for robbing people in remote Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: Three members of a gang were arrested from Geta village in Madhya Pradesh last week for breaking and entering homes in rural Maharashtra. The accused, all natives of MP, have been identified as Kailas Kamru Dawar, 26, Nihal Singh Gowan Singh Dawar, 40, and Sohbat Inder Singh Dawar, 36.

The Raigad Local Crime Branch officials said the gang members would recce independent homes in remote areas and specifically look for properties without watchmen.

In July, a retired couple who stayed in Raigad’s Roha, located 120km southeast of Mumbai, had gone for treatment in Navi Mumbai. Their home was burglarised and valuables, including 362 grams of gold and half a kilo of silver were stolen. The complainant Mansi Sathe, 59, a retired deputy tahsildar (naib tahsildar) and her husband, a retired officer, stayed in the flat. On July 27 morning, the couple was informed the lock of their house was broken after which the couple reached the house and found valuables missing. They filed a police complaint after which the team sprung into action.

The police team found new cell phone numbers which were active only for a day of the house break. Those numbers were traced to a remote village named Geta in MP.

“The gangsters reached Panvel and travelled to Roha and did a recce of the area. At night, they took note of homes without lights and broke into the house. It was an independent two storeyed house which was broken into. The accused target the independent houses in the rural area since there are no watchmen in the houses and people too are not seen out much,” police inspector Balasaheb Khade from LCB said.

The police could recover all the booty that was stolen by the accused. “There is 100% recovery in this case. We could nab and seize the valuables before they could sell them off. During the interrogation, they confessed about a similar house break they conducted in Chandrapur. The accused are in judicial custody and Chandrapur crime branch would take their custody now. We suspect that the accused would have conducted similar crimes in more such places and further investigations are on,” Khade said.

The accused were nabbed under sections 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence), 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the IPC.