Gang of six dupes Kandivali woman of 2.46 crore

Mumbai: Six people, including a couple, were booked in a cheating and forgery case for allegedly duping a 43-year-old woman, who runs a garment manufacturing firm and also supplies sports equipment, to the tune of ₹2.46 crore.

The accused are identified as Rohan Wadkar, his wife Durva Wadkar, Sanjay Patil, Ritik Dhaval, Jitesh Tank and one Shekhar.

According to the police, complainant Puja Vichare, a resident of Charkop in Kandivali West, alleged in her complaint that one of the accused, Rohan Wadkar approached her in 2018 and informed her that he had good contacts in the market and could bring sizable orders of garments and sports equipment to boost her business.

Wadkar started working with her company with the understanding that he will bring orders for the firm and collect the payments and the firm will not interfere in his work. Wadkar had promised that he would deal mostly in cash as most of his clients deal in cash, the FIR stated.

Initially, Wadkar brought an ₹1.50 crore order for t-shirts. It was a huge order and was completed within a month. Wadkar paid the entire amount in cash and said he will deal with further business in cash. After gaining the trust of the complainant, he and his wife borrowed money from the complainant from September 2019 to October 2020.

The complainant alleged that she maintained records of the money paid to the Wadkar couple and they were required to pay her ₹70 lakh, said a police officer.

Wadkar further took several orders from the complainant’s firm from the market and purportedly accepted the products in order to supply the same to sports coaches but started delaying the payments. When the complainant started asking questions, he gave several excuses like clients were not paying. He even took several so-called clients on conference calls with the complainant woman, the police officer added.

She later learnt that none of the people she spoke to was sports coaches and Wadkar had taken money from the people in the market and did not pay her company. When she insisted, he takes her to the client’s offices, he gave an excuse and avoided it, added the official.

The woman later realised that the accused had cheated her ₹2.46 crore in all between June 2018 and April 2021 and approached us based on her complaint, we have registered a case against Wadkar, his wife and others, said senior inspector Manohar Shinde of the Charkop police station.