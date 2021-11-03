Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Gangster Suresh Pujari booked in Rs50 lakh extortion case
mumbai news

Gangster Suresh Pujari booked in Rs50 lakh extortion case

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a fresh extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari for allegedly trying to extort Rs50 lakh from a Santacruz based restaurateur.
Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a fresh extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari for allegedly trying to extort Rs50 lakh from a Santacruz based restaurateur. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:42 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered a fresh extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari for allegedly trying to extort Rs50 lakh from a Santacruz based restaurateur. This fresh case against Pujari, who was arrested in the Philippines in October 2021, has been transferred to the crime branch.

The complainant, a 51-year-old resident of Oshiwara in north-west Mumbai, owns a restaurant and bar in Santacruz (West). The complainant told the police one of his aides received extortion threats from Pujari in March this year. The gangster allegedly threatened to kill the restaurateur if he failed to pay Rs50 lakh.

Fearing for his life, the complainant did not tell anyone, according to a police officer, who requested anonymity. “It was only when Pujari was arrested in the Philippines on October 15 by local intelligence services, that the complainant mustered the courage to report the matter,” the officer said. A complaint was lodged on Tuesday at Santacruz police station under Sections 387 (extortion by putting or attempting to put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch for investigation.

RELATED STORIES

Pujari already has seven extortion cases registered against him in Mumbai, in addition to multiple extortion and firing cases in Thane and Navi Mumbai, a senior officer said. “He was on the run for 14 years.” In 2015, Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

Early in his crime career, Pujari was associated with underworld don Chhota Rajan and later with the Ravi Pujari gang, but branched off on his own in 2011. Both Suresh Pujari and Ravi Pujari stayed in touch and helped each other, a crime branch officer said.

The officer added, “Pujari frequently used aliases such as Suresh Puri and Satish Pai. He returned to Mumbai in 2013, but left the country in three days on a fake passport.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP