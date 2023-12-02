Gaps in coastal security were conveyed to state: Navy official

MUMBAI: Speaking at the annual press conference on the eve of Navy Day, vice admiral Dinesh Tripathi, chief, western naval command, said that in a review meeting held last month the Indian Navy had conveyed to the state the deficiencies in coastal policing and the acute shortage of boats and advised it to take corrective measures.

FOC--IN-C (WEST) DINESH K TRIPATHI addressed the media during the NAVY DAY Annual Press Conference of Navy Week 2023 onboard INS Chennai, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, Dec 01, 2023.

The issue of shortage of vessels and manpower was brought to the notice of the state officials like chief secretary Manoj Saunik, director general of police Rajnish Seth, inspector general of police (coastal policing) and other officers.

“Coastal security is an important aspect, not just for the Navy, but also for the state government. Last month, I had a meeting with all agencies of the state including the narcotics and coastal police. We had a review on a granular basis and brought up shortcomings. One of the issues was a shortage of boats with coastal police,” Tripathi said. Meanwhile, the state has accepted that the shortage of boats is a problem, said Tripathi. However,

Tripathi said that there would be no deficiency in coastal security and that some other platform (vessels) would attend to the calls. They are ready with the Coast Guard for any eventuality, he added.

The issue of coastal security was brought to the forefront when 10 terrorists wreaked havoc in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The Mumbai police had obtained several speed boats, 19 amphibious vehicles and four sealegs. At present, all amphibious vehicles are scrapped and all-terrain vehicles are in a bad state, and the police are using eight all-terrain vehicles provided by the corporate sector.

Mumbai coastal wing had 23 boats, and only nine were in working condition. Despite facing criticism from various quarters, they had hired eight fishing trawlers for patrol, which travel at a speed of five to seven knots, while a police speed boat can travel at 40 knots.

Earlier, engines of many speedboats have been stolen and an investigation is being carried out by economic offences of Mumbai police. The state DGP did not comment on this.

On the issue of lady officers getting command of a vessel, Tripathi said, “Now we will put a woman officer over command of a vessel Trinkat (smaller craft), and someday a lady officer may take over my post.’’

When asked that the Indian Navy has no minesweepers, which help locate and destroy enemy mines underwater, Tripathi said that the Indian Navy and Ministry of defence are trying to get one and start the process and added that there were many reasons for the delay. Tripathi said that the Navy has indigenous solutions to tide over the vacuum. “We have equipment which was bought and has platforms to use it and if there is a need for anti-mine sweeping. We have capabilities. But they can’t do the exact job of a minesweeper,” he said.

Another issue that came up was the presence of the Chinese Navy in the EEZ of the Indian and Chinese fishing vessels and how it was a cause of concern for the Indian Navy.

“This is an area of concern not just for us but for many Navies. We are fully aware of the seriousness of the threat. We are monitoring the situation, and the data is analyzed at the Information Management and Analysis centre in Gurgaon. The analysed extracts are sent to various agencies and action is taken to deter all actors who pose a threat to our vessel which includes merchant vessels,” said Tripathi.

In a first, this year’s Navy Day parade will be held at Sindhudurg instead of Delhi and will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Monday.

