Gargai dam will create more space for wildlife, claims BMC

Mumbai: With the Gargai dam project back on the cards to augment Mumbai’s water supply by an additional 440 million litres per day (MLD), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approached the forest department a few weeks ago to process its request for diverting 657 hectares of forest land in Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary in Thane and Palghar.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though the request was submitted in 2018, it was not pursued after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government scrapped the proposal in favour of a desalination plant in Gorai.

Project documents submitted for obtaining forest clearance (FC) revealed that a total of 814-hectare land will be affected by the dam, of which 557 hectares of forest land will be submerged. The documents also showed that 618 tribal families will be displaced from the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary.

However, to offset the loss of green cover and space for wildlife, around 424 hectares of forest land adjacent to the sanctuary will be brought under the Wildlife Protection Act (1982), while at least another 670 hectares of compensatory afforestation is proposed to be done in Chandrapur district, contiguous with the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, to boost green cover in the tiger corridor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Gargai project is unique as it combines conservation with development in an unprecedented way. In the interest of wildlife conservation, it is proposed to do voluntary displacement and resettlement at par with project affected people for the villages in the vicinity of the submergence area, but who are unaffected by the same. This will clear up more land for wildlife. This vacant land is sufficient for transplantation of around 2,60,000 to 3,56,000 trees. The BMC and the state government would then set a gold standard in conservation for other dam project authorities to follow. This project will set an example by saving all trees, improving wildlife habitats, removing man-animal conflict, complete removal of any anthropogenic stress and providing an ideal rehabilitation package for the tribal population, while simultaneously meeting developmental needs of the city,” according to the project note accessed by Hindustan Times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior engineer with the BMC’s water supply division said, “We have sought to proceed with forest clearance and wildlife clearance for the dam. The project does not require any environmental clearance. There have been no changes in the project details since the BMC first sought the forest department’s permission in 2018. In fact, we have also reduced the total number of affected trees from 4,28,000 to 2,91,000. Around 60 hectares of land on which tribals will be rehabilitated may also be included in the Tansa Sanctuary limits later. In all, the project will create 1,158 hectares of forest land for wildlife.”

Moreover, a majority (if not all) of the affected trees are proposed to be planted on 324 hectares of land that will be freed up in the vicinity of the dam by relocating the seven affected villages. The State Highway-37, which passes through the sanctuary, is also being diverted to remove the disturbance caused to wildlife by vehicular traffic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}