Garment dealer visits Siddhivinayak, then jumps off Bandra Worli Sea Link

MUMBAI: Troubled by financial distress and pending loans, a 51-year-old garment dealer on Friday visited the Siddhivinayak Temple, then took a cab for Bandra, asked the driver to halt on the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and jumped off into the sea, leaving his phone in the vehicle. The man’s body was fished out by the fire brigade using inflated rubber boats after fishermen and marine police failed to reach the spot as the sea was rough.

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According to the Worli police, around 11.55am on Friday, the main control room of the Mumbai police informed them that a man had jumped into the sea from the BWSL connecting point. The police got in touch with local fishermen, but they were unable to fetch him due to a rough sea.

“We also informed the local fire brigade and Mumbai Sagari (marine) police who have boats to patrol the sea. They started from Yellow Gate but could not reach Worli sea face due to the rough sea. They had to stop at the light house,” a police officer familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

The Worli police again approached the fire brigade, who deployed inflated rubber boats and retrieved the man. He was then taken to Nair Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have sent the body for a post mortem to the BYL Nair Hospital,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have sent the body for a post mortem to the BYL Nair Hospital,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the garment dealer had a store in Ghatkopar and office in Dadar. After leaving home on Friday, he went to his Ghatkopar shop, then took a train to Dadar, followed by a cab to the Siddhivinayak temple. After visiting the temple, he took a cab for Bandra and jumped into the sea after asking the driver to halt on the BWSL.

The businessman had been facing heavy losses over the past six months and had several loans, which left him distressed, police said.

“We have recorded the statement of the businessman’s son, who told us about his loans,” the officer said.