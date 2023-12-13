Gas pipeline damaged in Dahisar, second time in five days

Mumbai: A pipeline of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) was damaged for the second time in five days at the same area in Dahisar east, causing gas outage in nearly 150 buildings.

Officials from the civic body’s disaster management department said a 90mm pipeline under 4 bar pressure was damaged near the Jari Mari garden in Anand Nagar, Dahisar east. The area was cordoned off and Mumbai Fire Brigade officials were deployed for emergency response, they said.

An MGL spokesperson said the pipeline was damaged due to impact with heavy machinery being used by a contractor in-charge of drainage work near the Jari Mari garden. “We stopped the supply of gas in the vicinity as a precautionary measure. Our emergency response team was activated immediately, and rectification work is in progress,” said the spokesperson, adding that gas supply to around 150 buildings was suspended as a precautionary measure. “Supply will be restored as soon as the repairs are completed,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier, on December 8, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation contractor had damaged the pipeline in the same area while carrying out excavation work, causing gas outage in residential buildings for more than five hours.