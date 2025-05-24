Gateway jetty project: Residents file plea in SC

MUMBAI: A Special Leave Petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court’s refusal to stay construction of a controversial jetty and terminal project at the iconic Gateway of India. The project, which allegedly threatens heritage structures, the marine environment, and public safety, is scheduled for a hearing in the apex court on May 27. Mumbai, India - May 23, 2025:Cracks developed on boundary wall near purposed colaba jetty at Gateway Of India, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The petition has been filed by Laura D’Souza, president of the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association, through advocate Anagha S Desai of Desai Legal LLP. It contests the Bombay High Court’s orders dated May 7 and 8, which declined to grant interim relief to halt ongoing construction, demolition, or alteration activities related to the Passenger Jetty and Terminal Facilities.

According to the petitioners, the project impacts more than 2.1 lakh residents in the Colaba area. D’Souza argued that the High Court failed to consider the overwhelming public interest involved and the irreversible damage the construction could cause. “The project commenced without prior public notification, consultation, or engagement with local stakeholders,” she said, criticising the court’s observation that the petitioners had approached it at the last moment, despite knowing about the project earlier.

The plea also alleges that various approvals, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and environmental assessment reports were granted without due diligence or adherence to regulatory procedures. It argues that many of these clearances are in violation of prevailing environmental, heritage, and coastal zone regulations.

The petition contends that the High Court erred in allowing the project to continue based solely on the government’s assertion of its public importance. It states that the court failed to apply the well-established legal tests for granting interim relief—namely, a prima facie case, balance of convenience, and likelihood of irreparable harm.

“The High Court’s order does not reflect a proper appreciation of the irreversible impact this massive construction will have on heritage structures such as the Gateway of India and the surrounding coastal ecosystem,” the petition states. It further argues that the scale of the project—spanning over 15.5 acres of sea area—will drastically alter the character and safety of the Colaba coastline.

There is also mounting local opposition. Besides the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association, other objectors include the Bombay Presidency Radio Club, prominent business owners, regular visitors to the area, and elected representatives from both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. These stakeholders have urged that the project be shifted to Princess Dock, which has been identified in a feasibility report as a more suitable and less disruptive location.

Safety concerns are also central to the petition. It refers to the tragic incident on December 18, 2024, when an Indian Navy speedboat collided with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal near the Gateway of India, resulting in 15 fatalities. The collision occurred in the same waters where the new jetty is being constructed. The petition argues that increasing maritime traffic in this already congested zone could significantly raise the risk of future accidents.

“This project is being pushed forward under the guise of public benefit, but in reality, it serves the interests of a select few. If allowed to proceed, it will endanger lives, violate legal safeguards, and permanently damage one of Mumbai’s most historic and environmentally sensitive zones,” said D’Souza.